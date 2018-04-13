BIZNOTE: Alair adds calligraphy services

The West Seattle gift shop Alair has something new to share. The photo and report are rom proprietor Shandon Graybeal:

Alair Neighborhood Gift Shop, specializing in small-batch gifts with an emphasis on locally made goods and companies that give back, is launching a new calligraphy and hand-lettering service. From envelopes, invitations, and gift tags to chalkboards, wedding decor and more! The calligraphy possibilities are endless. Claire, an employee of the store and new Calligraphy Manager, has been in love with the practice of calligraphy since early last year. She believes that great events begin with great calligraphy and {almost} nothing excites her more than creating that perfect hand-lettered embellishment for clients.

They’re offering discounts this month. P.S. In case you hadn’t heard, Alair (3280 California SW) won the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s Emerging Business of the Year award (you can applaud Shandon and team at the May 1st ceremony).