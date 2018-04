Quick note about the overhaul at the Admiral McDonald’s (3003 California SW) – when we first reported on the project a week and a half ago, when the drive-thru was closed and the lobby was open, owner/operator Alia Abboud told WSB the situation would reverse when the exterior work was done. She confirms that started today – so the lobby is closed, the drive-thru back open. They’re still also offering mobile and delivery orders.