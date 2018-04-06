West Seattle, Washington

BETTER READY THAN SORRY: Disaster drill April 28 to focus on power-outage scenario. You can help!

April 6, 2018
(WSB file photo from past drill)

Early heads-up in case you can help – three weeks from tomorrow, neighborhood volunteers could use your help during another disaster drill. Here’s the announcement:

Imagine if all power and normal communications were down – what would you do?

Come see what your community is doing to be prepared.

Join us in a simulated full city power outage field exercise of the Seattle Emergency Communications Hubs and the Seattle Auxiliary Communication Service

April 28, 2018, 9:00 am – noon

Join us as a participant or a volunteer!

Emergency communication hubs – predetermined meeting places you would go for information in case of a catastrophic loss of regular communication – will be “activated” citywide for the drill, including three in West Seattle. Show up at one of them to be part of the April 28th drill:

Fauntleroy United Church of Christ (9140 California SW)
High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW)
Pigeon Point (20th SW/SW Genesee)

Even if you can’t participate in or even observe this drill, check the West Seattle hubs map to learn the location nearest you, just in case:

You’ll find more West Seattle-specific preparedness information at westseattlebeprepared.org.

P.S. To sign up in advance as a volunteer/participant, or if you have a question, e-mail info@westseattlebeprepared.org.

