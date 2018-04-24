BASEBALL: WSHS vs. Sealth rematch Saturday. First – the Wildcats’ home-finale win

Next stop for the West Seattle High School varsity baseball team: Postseason! Thanks to Porter Hammer for the report and photos on the regular-season finale Monday at Hiawatha:

The West Seattle High School baseball team finished the regular season strong with a 10-9 victory over a tough Bishop Blanchet team.

(Senior players from left to right, with Head Coach Bryan Tupper: Nathan Villegas, Alex Pastrana, Kit Lui, Coach Tupper, Anthony Coates, Jordan Berridge, Jaquan Buchanan, Leland Gropper)

This was the final regular season game for 7 West Seattle High seniors, and they were honored at the end of the game with their families.

Senior player Kit Lui (above) got the start on the mound, and went 4 strong innings.

Junior Matt Morin came in for 1.1 innings of great relief, and Junior Ruben Gut (above) pitched 1.2 innings and sealed the victory with a strikeout to end the game.

Junior Kai Osaka (above) had an incredible game, going 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Kai had two doubles, including a bases-clearing 3 RBI double in the bottom of the 4th inning. He also initiated 2 key double plays on defense.

Jackson Sullivan, Anthony Coates, and Kit Lui all finished with 2 hits each.

It was a strong finish for first-year Head Coach Bryan Tupper‘s team, and next year is very promising as the JV team is particularly loaded with talent. They also got the win, 7-6 versus the Bishop Blanchet JV team, with freshman Nate Rasmussen pitching 6 innings.

West Seattle now moves on to the playoffs, with a loser-out game versus rival Chief Sealth International High School this Saturday at 10am at the Southwest Athletic Complex baseball field just north of Westwood Village. West Seattle versus Sealth is usually a well-attended and fierce matchup, so don’t miss it! The loser is done for the season, and the winner continues on in the playoffs. See you at the SWAC, 10 am Saturday!