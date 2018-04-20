BASEBALL: Host Chief Sealth IHS takes first ‘Best of the West’ game; rematch ahead

(First 4 photos by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

That’s Gabriel Ieremia on the mound for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks, who hosted the West Seattle High School Wildcats for the first annual “Best of the West” game this afternoon, and got the win, 5-2. Ieremia is also one of the Sealth seniors who were honored today with their names on the fence, since this was the last home game on the regular season schedule, along with Max Sugar Rubin-Stencil, Albert Roque, Tobias Woodward, and Richard Swanson (#1, below, with WSHS catcher Kai Osaka):

Pitching four innings for the Wildcats was Anthony Coats, who led for the game in strikeouts with 6:

The bleaches were so full, some spectators were left standing outside the fence – we dubbed it the skybox:

Chief Sealth head coach Ernest Policarpio tells us the two teams will meet again in the first round of Metro League playoffs one week from tomorrow, 10 am Saturday, April 28th, again at SWAC, and shared this photo of his victorious team:

Meantime, the last regular-season home game for head coach Bryan Tupper‘s Wildcats is Monday at 4 pm at Hiawatha against Bishop Blanchet.