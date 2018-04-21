2 emergency calls: ‘Assault with weapons’ response near 32nd/Roxbury; small fire near Westwood Village

12:23 AM: If you’re hearing the sirens – an “assault with weapons” response is headed for the 9300 block of 32nd SW. Radio transmissions describe the situation as someone with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the leg. Whether accidental or deliberate, we don’t know.

12:34 AM: Another set of sirens not too far from there – SFD responded to what was first responded as possibly some kind of fire in a parking lot at Westwood Village, but is now being reported as a “small fire in a back yard” in the (updated) 8800 block of 24th SW.