ALSO SATURDAY: Donation drive to help Sanislo Elementary

Got stuff you haven’t been able to recycle, and aren’t planning to sell on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (or some other time)? Here’s a great way to make good use of it. From Rebecca Evans:

Sanislo Elementary is holding a BIG neighborhood collection/donation drive this weekend on Saturday, April 28th from 8 am-2 pm at 1812 SW Myrtle Street.

With spring here, we’re sure many neighbors have a pile of donation items cluttering up space. We will be collecting clothes, shoes, linens and most other household items in front of the school. We hope to have donations from the community at large so please spread the word to your friends and neighbors. We will fill up a truck as much as we can and haul it over to Value Village, where they will pay us by the pound for the items. ALL proceeds of the payout will be going right back into programs at the school for our students and families.

Stop on by anytime between 8 am-2 pm and pull into the loop driveway or parking lot. We will help unload your goods and you can be on your way! Thank you for your support of your local community schools!