ADVANCE ALERT: 3 weekend traffic notes

This is info we routinely include in weekday morning traffic coverage, looking ahead to the weekend starting at midweek, and day-of when relevant. But given one big change for the weekend ahead, we thought we’d mention this all now:

I-5 WORK POSTPONED: If you had heard about the plan to close the NB I-5 exit to the West Seattle Bridge all weekend long starting this Friday night – never mind. WSDOT has announced that it’s postponed because of weather. No new date set yet.

NB VIADUCT CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING: Remember the Emerald City Ride we told you about back in January, with a chance to ride on the soon(ish)-to-be-demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct? This Sunday morning (April 8th) is when it’s happening, and NB Highway 99 will be closed starting at 6 am from East Marginal Way South to the Bridge Way exit north of the Aurora Bridge; the section from the Battery Street Tunnel northward will reopen by 9:30 am, but the AWV itself will stay closed until 11:30 am. Here’s the full list of roads/streets/highways involved in the ride and when closures are planned. (And if you want to register for the ride – here’s how.)

CRANE INSTALLATION: If you missed it in this update, Saturday is when tower-crane installation is planned at the Luna Apartments/PCC site at 2749 California SW. We’ll be checking back for specifics before week’s end.