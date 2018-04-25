UPDATE: About the police response at Don Armeni Boat Ramp

(WSB photo)

7:12 PM: If you’re out on the West Seattle waterfront and wondering about all the police – all we have is from the scanner so far: This was dispatched as a report of possible gunfire involving someone in at least one vehicle. That has not been confirmed, and there is no word of anyone being hurt. Police are in the Don Armeni Boat Ramp vicinity right now trying to sort it all out.

7:23 PM: We are in the vicinity – the police response and the usual warm-night Alki-bound traffic are combining for some congestion.

(Texted photo)

Again via scanner, police have not found any confirmation of, or witnesses who saw, gunfire, so this might break up soon.

7:35 PM: Though one person was briefly detained, he’s been released as there is no evidence any crime was committed, police tell us. They also have cleared that person’s vehicle off to the side so Harbor will be open to traffic again.