YOU CAN HELP! Midpoint for Illusions Hair Design's weeklong West Seattle Helpline socks/underwear drive

westseattleblog.com

Above are Heather and Anna with the box you'll find in the lobby at Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) this week. As we've mentioned a time or two, they're collecting new socks and underwear - for women, men, and kids, all sizes - for the West Seattle Helpline. Whatever you can give, just bring it....