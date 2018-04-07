7 MORE DAYS: Final week of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Just a friendly fast reminder that West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is Saturday, May 12th, and after two weeks of registration, we have one more week for you to sign up – the deadline is next Thursday night (April 26th). Whatever size your sale is – wherever you’re having it – whatever you’re selling, here’s where to go to register. We are up to 170 sales so far for what will be the 14th annual WSCGSD (11th one that we have coordinated here at WSB); registration closes early so we can get the map and list ready for everyone to see a week in advance!