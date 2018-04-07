West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

49℉

7 MORE DAYS: Final week of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

April 19, 2018 9:43 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Community Garage Sale Day | West Seattle news

Just a friendly fast reminder that West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is Saturday, May 12th, and after two weeks of registration, we have one more week for you to sign up – the deadline is next Thursday night (April 26th). Whatever size your sale is – wherever you’re having it – whatever you’re selling, here’s where to go to register. We are up to 170 sales so far for what will be the 14th annual WSCGSD (11th one that we have coordinated here at WSB); registration closes early so we can get the map and list ready for everyone to see a week in advance!

Share This

No Replies to "7 MORE DAYS: Final week of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann