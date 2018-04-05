5 weeks until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018! Here’s how registration is going

“We have stuff; you want stuff.” That just might be the ultimate description of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, and it’s in the ad for one of the more than 55 sellers who have already signed up. The 14th annual WSCGSD is now five weeks away – at this time on Saturday, May 12th, we’ll be in the heart of it (with cheerier weather, we hope). As usual, sellers are already signed up for sales of all sizes, in many neighborhoods – a quick review of the registrations so far span north to south, east to west, including, alphabetically:
Alki
Beach Drive
Belvidere
Cottage Grove
East Admiral
Fairmount Springs
Fauntleroy
Gatewood
Genesee
Highland Park
High Point
The Junction
Lincoln Park
Morgan Junction
North Admiral
North Delridge
North Shorewood
Pigeon Point
Puget Ridge
South Admiral
South Delridge
Sunrise Heights
Westwood
And many types of items, for all ages, just about all interests. One seller promises “Extraordinary treasures.” (Did we mention we have at least half a dozen businesses participating so far, too?) Registration continues for another two and a half weeks, so you have time to decide whether to participate, but don’t procrastinate … deadlines have a way of sneaking up. Just go here to register, and be sure to have your up-to-20-words ad ready to include. The map/list, in printable and clickable versions, will be available one week in advance as always. More updates to come! (File photo from a past WSCGSD)
| 0 COMMENTS