5 for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

Getting the highlight list out later than usual because of breaking news … but remember the calendar is always ready to view 24/7!

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD PLANT SALE: Until 2 pm at the White Center Library, go buy plants and help this all-volunteer group!

CAT ADOPTIONS: Seattle Humane‘s MaxMobile is scheduled to be at Westwood Village Pet Pros until 2 pm. (2600 SW Barton)

JAZZ 4 JUSTICE: Music, food, and awareness-raising, presented by the youth of Peace Lutheran Church with guest speakers, all welcome! 6-8 pm. (39th SW/SW Thistle)

PETER QUALLIOTINE AT SEATTLE YARN: 7 pm, Peter Qualliotine will talk about “men’s role in ending gender-based violence,” at Seattle Yarn. Call to see if there’s still room – our calendar listing has the info. (5633 California SW)

‘AN OCTOROON’: 7:30 pm curtain for ArtsWest‘s current production – details in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)