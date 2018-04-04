4 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Greater Yellowlegs, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

DINING OUT FOR LIFE: The annual dine-out benefit for Lifelong includes three West Seattle/White Center venues today – Noble Barton (all meals), Locol (dinner), Buddha Ruksa (dinner). Search the rest of the city by using the lookup you’ll find here.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 11:15 am at West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) Rotary Room, with featured guests State Sen. Sharon Nelson and State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon reviewing the legislative session. Details here. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, with agenda items including a Junction parking update from SDOT and an update from Sound Transit – full agenda details here. (4217 SW Oregon)

DIY TRENDY CRAFTS TERRARIUM BAR: 7 pm at Pecado Bueno, join Trendy Crafts (WSB sponsor) for a drop-in event to create layered air-plant terrariums with some shiny extras! Register here. (4523 California SW)

