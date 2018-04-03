3 WEEKS AWAY: Ready to run/walk in the 2018 West Seattle 5K?

(WSB photo by Leda Costa, from 2017 West Seattle 5K)

So many fun spring/summer events are getting ever closer – like this one! We are now exactly three weeks away from the West Seattle 5K, the annual run/walk along Alki that raises money for the West Seattle High School PTSA to help students. It starts from and finishes at 61st/Alki, beginning just after 9 am on Sunday, May 20th, and while you can register that morning, it’s so much more convenient to sign up in advance – so you can do that right now, by going here. (And there’s a discount code – MAYDAY5 – good through May 7th, to save you $5.) Here’s what else organizers want you to know: “Prizes for top three male and female finishers. … Rain or shine. Strollers and leashed dogs okay. Race fee includes t-shirt and chip timing.” WSB has co-sponsored the WS5K every year since it started. See you there!