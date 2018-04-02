2 WEEKS AWAY! West Seattle Food Bank’s Instruments of Change benefit

The West Seattle Food Bank serves an ever-increasing number of people in our community – when we saw executive director Fran Yeatts at a recent event and asked her what’s new, she said that continues to be the biggest thing for WSFB, staying ahead of the rising tide of need. There are many ways you can help, and a big one is coming up two weeks from tonight – the Food Bank’s annual Instruments of Change fundraiser. It’s happening the night of Saturday, May 12th, at the Seattle Design Center. Your night out includes drinks, dinner, a dessert dash (preview the treats here), auction bidding (preview your options here), and the chance to cheer West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) as this year’s Instrument of Change honoree. We’re a media sponsor and we look forward to seeing you there. Don’t have tickets yet? Go here!
West Seattle, Washington
29 Sunday
| 0 COMMENTS