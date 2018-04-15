15 days to 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with 330+ sales!

Just two weeks from tomorrow, it’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – a tradition dating back to 2005 (we’ve been coordinating it since 2008). Registration is now closed and more than 330 sales are signed up for May 12th – all sizes, all neighborhoods, all kinds of stuff, and we’ll be featuring some previews starting tomorrow while working on the map/list! If you are registered, please watch the e-mail address you used, because if we have a question for you while readying the listings for the map, we’ll be contacting you in the next day or two. (If you have a question for us: garagesale@westseattleblog.com.)The map/list will be available here and at westseattlegaragesale.com as promised a week in advance (that’s Saturday, May 5th).