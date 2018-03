'In danger of losing these gains,' Fauntleroy Watershed Stewardship Fund created

westseattleblog.com

(Photos courtesy Fauntleroy Watershed Council) By Dennis Hinton Special to West Seattle Blog If you value natural areas in West Seattle and want to keep them healthy and safe, you may now make a tax-deductible donation toward ongoing stewardship of two of them: Fauntleroy Creek and Fauntleroy Park.....