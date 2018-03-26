YOU CAN HELP! Drop off donations for Highline Premier Football Club’s soccer-goal food drive Wednesday

Hunger is no match for generosity. Local youth-soccer organization Highline Premier Football Club is hoping you can help reach a goal, by filling a goal:

On Wednesday, March 28th from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm, help HPFC fill an entire soccer goal with non-perishable food items. Players and families throughout the evening will accept your donations outside Walt Hundley Playfield, located at 3200 SW Myrtle Street, and just blocks from the West Seattle Food Bank. Simply drive up, give, and go.

Tryouts begin April 24th for players born 2009-2010 and run through the beginning of May for older age groups. For the complete tryout schedule and to register, visit highlinepremier.com/tryouts.

HPFC is the official Premier Development program of Highline Soccer Association (HSA) and the place for players looking for a year-round soccer experience. HPFC welcomes athletes looking to elevate their soccer experience, in an environment focused on individual development, advanced technical training, fluid team play, and engagement in community.

HSA represents more than 4,000 youth soccer players from the communities of Des Moines/Midway, Sea-Tac, West Highline, and West Seattle. The Association is made up of two Recreational Soccer Clubs, West Seattle Soccer Club and Highline Soccer Club; a Select Soccer Program, HSA Select; and the Premier Development program, Highline Premier Football Club.