YOU CAN HELP! Concord fundraiser – ‘a really good deal’ – 2 weeks away

Concord International (Elementary) School is in South Park, but is part of Seattle Public Schools‘ southwest cluster, and has West Seattle kids in attendance. It’s also a school where three in four kids qualify for free- or reduced-price lunch. The Concord PTA is hoping people all around our area will support their upcoming fundraising auction, now less than two weeks away – Saturday, March 24th:

We have some very cool auction items to bid on – a week in Mexico, 3 month gym membership, a signed Sounders jersey, a private dinner by famous chef Young Cho. Your ticket purchase of $25 includes dinner as well as 2 drink tickets, which is a really good deal.

The event is set for 6-9 pm March 24th at South Park Community Center (8201 10th Ave. S.) and you can buy tickets right here, right now.