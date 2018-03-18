WORSHIP WITHOUT WALLS: 2nd annual service day for Fauntleroy Church

(All ages made blankets to comfort sick children through Project Linus. Photo by Monika Lidman)

Thanks to Judy Pickens for sending the photos and sharing the report:

Today the second annual Worship Without Walls at Fauntleroy Church drew 120 adults and children to a morning of service, volunteering an estimated 200 hours to Food Lifeline, Friends of Lincoln Park, West Seattle Elementary, Project Linus, and refugee support through the International Rescue Committee.

(Church volunteers repackaged sufficient food for 2,133 meals; here they ready portions of pasta for area food banks. Photo by Bill Zoellner)

The first-ever WWW last year saw volunteers involved with four projects that day.