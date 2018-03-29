WORK ALERT: Fauntleroy ferry dock repaving starts soon

The Fauntleroy ferry dock is about to get repaved, and Washington State Ferries says it’s years overdue. We got a project update at tonight’s meeting of the Triangle Route Task Force (we’ll cover the rest of the meeting in a separate report). At one point, WSF thought the work was going to start next week, but now it looks like it’ll get going around April 9th. The asphalt helps preserve the timber decking at the dock, which has a full replacement planned in about seven years – which is how long this round of repaving should last. The work is going to be done four nights a week, 7 pm-4 am, Monday through Thursday nights, for about six weeks. And WSF says it’s going to be noisy, especially as they demolish the old asphalt. The work also will involve the walkway on the south side of the dock, replacing the railroad-tie barrier that’s the only thing between the path and the lane used as vehicles come off the boats. On work nights, some lanes will be closed, and that will mean “changes to loading and offloading procedures,” WSF says. An extra traffic attendant will be there to help direct drivers. They expect to be out in the nearby neighborhoods with flyers next week, and that information will include a 24-hour hotline for construction questions/complaints.