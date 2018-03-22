Why people are picketing outside Navos in West Seattle

Thanks to the caller who wondered why people are picketing outside the Navos campus at 2600 SW Holden in West Seattle. We went over to find out. It’s not a strike – members of Service Employees International Union 1199NW told us they are there until about 5 pm for a round of “informational picketing” related to negotiations for a new contract. According to the union’s website, they represent about 140 workers at Navos’s inpatient mental-health hospital.