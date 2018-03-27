See who’s in the running for Seattle school superintendent, and how you can grade them

The Seattle School Board has announced its three finalists for superintendent, and wants you to be part of the process of figuring out who gets the job.

From left, in district-provided photos, are former Montana state Superintendent of Public Instruction (now a consultant) Denise Juneau, Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Andre D. Spencer of Colorado, and Ann Arbor (Michigan) Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift. Short bios for all three are here.

On April 4th, the school board expects to vote to start negotiating with its preferred candidate. But before they decide who that will be, here’s how they invite you to weigh in:

*This Thursday (March 29th), 5-8:15 pm, the three finalists will “present and answer questions … sequentially,” as explained here, in a public forum at district HQ (3rd/Lander in SODO). If you can’t be there in person, you can watch on cable channel 26 or via a district-website livestream.

*You’re then asked to use these short survey forms to send in your evaluations of the three:

–This one for Denise Juneau

–This one for Dr. Andre D. Spencer

–This one for Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift

Here’s more background on the search for a successor to Dr. Larry Nyland, who has been superintendent since 2014, when José Banda left after 2 years.