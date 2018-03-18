What’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Cooper’s Hawk in Seaview sunshine, photographed by Jeremiah Holt)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: See what’s fresh at the last market of winter – spring starts Tuesday morning. 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

RUN CLUB: Kid- and dog-friendly run leaves Ounces in North Delridge at noon on Sundays. All levels welcome. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SIGN-MAKING FOR THE MARCH: Looking ahead to next Saturday’s March for Our Lives, you’re invited to Admiral UCC to make signs, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

JAMTIME: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: The speaker series presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library returns with curator Phil Hoffman talking about the Log House Museum’s new “Navigating to Alki” exhibit. 2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library.

