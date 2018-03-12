What’s up for your spring-like West Seattle Monday



(Pileated woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights as your week begins with spring-like weather! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE: Can’t get to an evening meeting to review proposed projects for a share of $3 million? 10 am-noon today, stop by Southwest Youth and Family Services in North Delridge and share your thoughts. (4555 Delridge Way SW)

MEET-AND-GREET OPEN HOUSE: The coworking-and-child-care business The Inc, expanding to West Seattle, invites you to stop by their future space at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church 10 am-noon. (3050 California SW)

FOR RUNNERS: Physical Therapy Night at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) – stop by 5:30-7 pm for a professional assessment. (2743 California SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Both start at 6:45 pm: At Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), this month’s book is “Surveillance” by Jonathan Raban; at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), this month’s book is “Broken for You” by Stephanie Kallos.

(Sunday sunset photo by Chris Frankovich)

GO WATCH THE SUNSET! First weeknight since Daylight Saving Time began – 7:10 pm sunset tonight. You can check sunset/sunrise and moonset/moonrise times any time via the WSB West Seattle Weather page.