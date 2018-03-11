What’s up for your post-time-change West Seattle Sunday

The unusually angled birds were photographed by Katy Coffey. And you might be forgiven for feeling a little sideways yourself, now that Daylight Saving Time has arrived. Here are today’s highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE ZUMBINI CLASS: 9:30 am at Lee’s Martial Arts, free demo class for little ones and a parent/caregiver. Details in our calendar listing. (3270 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: 9:30 am start time today at Walt Hundley Playfield. All welcome. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: See what’s fresh today, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

MEET THE GREYHOUNDS: Meet-and-greet with Greyhound Pets Inc. at Admiral Mud Bay, 11 am-1 pm.

FREE CONCERT: Ladies’ Musical Club, 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, featuring songs for soprano and mezzo-soprano, with Molly Tomlinson, soprano; Katie Stevenson, mezzo-soprano; Maria Khavin, piano. (2306 42nd SW)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET … This year’s first Daylight Saving Time sunset will be at 7:09 pm. (You can always find sunset/sunrise and moonset/moonrise times on the WSB West Seattle Weather page.)