What’s ahead on your West Seattle Monday

(Sunday morning view of The Brothers, photographed from Alki Beach by David Hutchinson)

Last day of winter, but spring seems to have arrived early, as evidenced by the two beautiful photos gracing today’s list. Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE YOUTH ALLIANCE: This group working on “community and school strategies to reduce and prevent underage drug and alcohol use” meets at noon at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SOUTHWEST POOL IS OPEN AGAIN: We confirmed that the city-run indoor pool reopened Sunday, one day later than planned after almost three weeks of maintenance work. Today’s swim sessions per the schedule include adult/senior, noon-1:30 pm; lap swims, 3-4 pm and 5:30-6:30 pm; public swim, 7:30-8:30 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

FREE TAX HELP: Drop in, no reservation required, but it’s first-come, first-served, 2-7 pm today at Delridge Library – details here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LIGHT SEARCH AND RESCUE: Want to be REALLY prepared in case of catastrophe? This class offered by the city at the Joint Training Facility in southeast West Seattle might be for you. 6-8 pm. Check to see if there’s room – free but registration required. (9401 Myers Way S.)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library, for kids of all ages! (35th SW/SW Raymond)

(Sunday moonset, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

LAST SUNSET OF WINTER: 7:20 pm, according to the daily list on the WSB West Seattle Weather page; moonset, 9:58 pm. And remember that tomorrow (Tuesday) night brings Alice’s spring-equinox sunset watch!