What’s ahead for your West Seattle Wednesday

Looking ahead at your Wednesday morning, afternoon, and evening:

SCHOOL WALKOUTS: Students at local high schools and middle schools say they are participating in the 10 am #NationalStudentWalkout in support of gun-law reform, as previewed here.

JOB FAIR: 10 am-1 pm at Neighborhood House High Point: “Employers will be on site and ready to hire. Come professionally dressed and prepared with your resume.” Child care and refreshments provided. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, bring your baby up to one year old for stories, songs, and rhymes. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MATINEE: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, “Q Planes” is this week’s movie. $1 members/$2 nonmembers, free popcorn. (4217 SW Oregon)

LEARN MARITIME WELDING: Interested in exploring this career option? Be at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) at 4:30 pm for an information session – details here. (6000 16th SW)

LIGHT RAIL MEETING: The Stakeholder Advisory Group for Sound Transit‘s West Seattle (and Ballard) light rail project will meet 5-8 pm at Union Station downtown – agenda and supplementary documents here. Public is welcome, but note that there’s no spoken-comment period planned. (401 S. Jackson)

YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE: 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, help review some of the proposals for a share of $3 million city park/street project grants. (2306 42nd SW)

WSHS INFORMATION NIGHT IN HIGH POINT: 6-7:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, find out more about West Seattle High School – details in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

RAPIDRIDE H LINE DISCUSSION: The future Delridge-and-beyond RapidRide H Line is one of the agenda items for tonight’s 6 pm meeting of the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board at City Hall downtown. (600 4th Ave.)

POETRYBRIDGE: Paul Nelson and John Olson are the featured readers for tonight’s 7 pm PoetryBridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – details here. (5612 California SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Health care is on the agenda for tonight’s 7 pm meeting at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

