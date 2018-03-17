What you need to know for your West Seattle Saturday

(Some “wearing of the green” for this Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Welcome to Saturday! First, some transportation notes:

DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC/TRANSIT ALERTS FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY: The St. Patrick’s Day Dash downtown this morning will bring reroutes for buses including these serving our area – each route number links to the reroute explanation: RapidRide C Line, 21, 131, 132. The reroutes are scheduled to end around 11 am. No local bus routes are on the list to be affected by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that travels along 4th Avenue downtown starting at 12:30 pm, but if you’re headed downtown, be aware of the road closures.

And now, highlights of what’s happening in West Seattle:

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: 9 am at the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor), all Linux enthusiasts welcome. Coffee and doughnuts promised. (9140 California SW)

SCOUTING FOR FOOD: At least two local troops are picking up food donations today at homes where they left doorhangers last weekend – Boy Scout Troop 284 (details here) and Cub Scout Pack 799 (details here). 799 will also be accepting dropped-off donations 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Elementary. (3701 SW 104th)

MAD ABOUT MAHONIAS: It’s not just a work party, it’s science too. 10 am-noon, the Mahonia Evaluation Project welcomes you to South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – here’s why. (6000 16th SW)

CLEAN UP ALKI BEACH: 10 am-noon, Puget Soundkeeper would love to have your help – details here. Meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st SW/Alki SW)

UNDERSTANDING AUDIOBOOKS: 10:30 am at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, this free and fun event with West Seattleite, TV host, and audiobook producer Brian Callanan and author Wendy Terrien takes you into the world of audiobooks. All welcome. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JEWELRY POP-UP: Susan Goodwin is at CAPERS in The Junction, noon-6 pm. (4525 California SW)

LEARN TO MAKE FRY BREAD: 1-3 pm class at the Duwamish Longhouse – learn fry-bread-making from the tribe’s chair Cecile Hansen. Call for your reservation – info’s in our listing. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY SCAVENGER HUNT: 1:30 pm, bring your team to Ounces for a scavenger hunt! (3809 Delridge Way SW)

LIONS CLUB ST. PATRICK’S DAY DINNER: No-host bar opens at 5 pm, dinner at 6 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Details in our calendar listing. All ages. (4217 SW Oregon)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY WITH SUSTAINABLE WEST SEATTLE: 6:30-9 pm, come hang out with SWS at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) and learn about getting greener while celebrating the saving of C & P. (5612 California SW)

NORTHWEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: In concert tonight at Holy Rosary, 8 pm. Program details are in our calendar listing, as is ticket information. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

LOTS MORE … happening today/tonight; check our full calendar.