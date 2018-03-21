West Seattle, Washington

What ever happened to Phase 2 of SDOT’s 35th SW Safety Project?

March 21, 2018 2:43 pm
(Looking south on 35th SW, south of SW Dawson)

More than four years ago, the city announced a “multi-year” safety project for 35th SW. One year after that, the first major phase was announced, including rechannelization between Roxbury and Willow. Another year passed before Phase 2 possibilities were unveiled – but no final plan has followed. After recent reader questions, we checked in today with SDOT point person Jim Curtin, five months after he told us Phase 2 was definitely still in the works. He tells WSB that Phase 2 “outreach” is now scheduled to start in early April, with “a mailer with the Phase 2 project elements, construction schedule, and potential project impacts,” as well as “a couple of drop-in sessions to gather input” and a website update that will include “the latest stats for Phase 1.”

  • Scott March 21, 2018 (3:44 pm)
    This project is just ridiculous and should never happen.  Traffic is already bad on the single lane part of 35th. That road was made to move people North to South in West Seattle. 

    • A March 21, 2018 (4:18 pm)
      I agree with you Scott. Here’s a logical idea which is why it will never happen in this city. How about instead of intentionally making traffic worse under the guise of safety, we fix the existing roads we have and make them safer that way. 35th is turning into a joke to drive on. I am constantly dodging potholes on a daily basis. This is not only bad for our tires and suspensions on our cars, it is extremely dangerous for motorcyclists as a pothole can be deadly for them. If the city truly cared about everyone’s safety, they would not waste money on this b.s. project and instead use this money to repave/repair this severely damaged road

  • DDR March 21, 2018 (4:05 pm)
    Doesn’t matter if the majority of us want it or not, but this will happen. The only thing I would like is for them to repave the road before they do this. All the money spent to do this, when the road is falling apart. Oh well, only something like 30% of registered voters actually vote, so this is what we get.

  • 35th Driver March 21, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    I’m looking forward to this project. 

  • KT March 21, 2018 (6:02 pm)
    …”More than four years ago, the city announced a “multi-year” safety project for 35th SW”…  So, I guess there wasn’t much urgent need to make 35th “safer”.  Her in other words, I guess 35th wasn’t all that unsafe to begin with.

