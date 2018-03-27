WestSide Baby’s CommuniTea: Closer to home this year!

The biggest tea party of the season needs a big venue, as well as hundreds of big-hearted community members to fill it, and this year, that party – WestSide Baby‘s CommuniTea – will be closer to home than ever! It’s moved to the downtown Seattle Sheraton (1400 6th Ave.), which is less than half as far from the heart of West Seattle as its previous home at the Hilton near Sea-Tac. The CommuniTea is now less than a month away, 2-4 pm Sunday, April 22nd, and there’s still time to RSVP for your ticket(s). Your contribution helps more kids than ever, since WestSide Baby, headquartered in White Center, has grown in recent years to help children around the county, by filling needs from diapers to car seats. Going to the CommuniTea is a way to help make all that happen – while also enjoying beverages, bites, and good company.