West Seattle Wednesday: Run, dance, dine, talk, listen …

(Downy woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Just a sampling of what’s happening around West Seattle today/tonight – and, as we begin, what’s NOT happening:

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY FACILITIES CLOSED: Today’s the one-day closure systemwide so staffers can have an “in-service day” – back to normal operations tomorrow.

‘THE GREATEST MOVIES YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF’: 1 pm today at the Senior Center of West Seattle, the matinee is 1946’s “Notorious.” $1 members/$2 non-members, and free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

DINE OUT FOR DAKOTA: As previewed here last night, five local restaurants – are donating part of their proceeds 5-10 pm to the Urban Homestead Foundation’s continuing quest to buy the former City Light substation site at 50th/Dakota.

FREE IN-STORE CONCERT, DOUBLE BILL: At Easy Street Records, 5 pm, short sets by Barrett Martin Group and All Souls, followed by an in-store signing session. Free and all-ages. (California SW/SW Alaska)

TALK ABOUT IT: 5:30-7:30 pm, be at Southwest Teen Life Center to be part of the West Seattle community conversation about choosing a new Seattle Police Chief. More info here, including an online survey. (2801 SW Thistle)

DANCE TIME! Musician Lauren Petrie plays, you dance. 6-8 pm at the Senior Center. No-host bar available, too. (4217 SW Oregon)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY DASH TRAINING RUN: 6:15 pm, be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for a free training run looking ahead to this month’s St. Patrick’s Day Dash. Wear green if you want. More info in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: Parking, schools, and more are on the agenda, as previewed here. SWDC’s all-volunteer leadership wants to be sure you know that everybody’s welcome to come hear and talk about West Seattle issues – renters, owners, workers, students, whatever your stake in the area. 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter performing for you at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live at Whisky West, 7 pm, no cover, 21+. (6451 California SW)

ONLY THE BEGINNING … to see what else is up today/tonight/beyond, browse our complete calendar!