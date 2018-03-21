West Seattle Wednesday: Jazz, literature, community, more!

(Trillium, photographed at Schmitz Preserve Park by Mark Ahlness, shared via WSB Flickr group)

Looking ahead to the rest of your Wednesday:

PARKING-RULES CHANGES: The City Council’s Planning, Land Use, and Zoning Committee meets at 9:30 am, with its agenda including the latest changes suggested for the city’s “parking reform” proposals. See them here. Meeting is at City Hall, and live via Seattle Channel (cable 21 or seattlechannel.org).

WOMEN’S JAZZ ORCHESTRA & GIRLS’ JAZZ BAND: 7 pm concert at Chief Sealth International High School, featuring adult musicians and the girls they’ve been mentoring in an eight-week program – details here. Admission and parking free. Donations accepted. (2600 SW Thistle)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), this month’s theme is “Who Tells Her Story?” with featured readers Melinda Mueller and Dianne Aprile. Admission free, as always. See the full preview here. (5612 California SW)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, reps from community groups and other organizations around eastern West Seattle, with agenda including a guest from the King County Dispute Resolution Center. All welcome! (1116 SW Holden)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL PTSA: 7 pm at the school, with scheduled speakers including principal Dr. Robert Gary – see the agenda highlights here. (3429 45th SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: 7 pm at Whisky West in Morgan Junction, no cover, 21+. (6451 California SW)

THAT’S JUST THE START … see even more on our complete calendar! And look ahead to spring events and services via our WSB West Seattle Easter, Passover, and More page.