West Seattle Wednesday: Drop-off food drive; Highland Park Action Committee; fix your sleep; more!

(Red-breasted merganser, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Easter Etc. list, for the rest of your Wednesday:

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, ARTHUR’S! The Admiral District restaurant turns 1 year old today, and through 10 pm, here’s what’s planned for the celebration. (2311 California SW)

FILL A SOCCER GOAL WITH FOOD: As previewed here, you’re invited to drop off nonperishable food, 4:30-9 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield, for Highline Premier Football Club‘s drive to fight hunger. (34th/Myrtle)

SCHOOL BOARD’S BEX V WORK SESSION: Which West Seattle school(s) will get projects on next year’s BEX V levy? The School Board has a work session today to continue the planning process, as previewed here. The public is welcome to observe, 4:30-7:30 pm at district HQ in SODO. (3rd/Lander)

SLEEP BETTER TO RUN BETTER: 7 pm sleep clinic at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) – more info, and how to RSVP, here. (2743 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, get involved with your community! HPAC agenda details are here. (1116 SW Holden)

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: This week’s schedules from a dozen churches are now part of our Easter Etc. page, as well as egg hunts and other events.

TRIVIA FOR A CAUSE: The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is the beneficiary of tonight’s trivia night at Talarico’s in The Junction – here’s how to be part of it. (4718 California SW)

THAT’S JUST THE START … see what else is up today/tonight/beyond, via our complete-calendar page.