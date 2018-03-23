West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

40℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Seeing some spring snow!

March 23, 2018 10:02 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Added: Photo texted from Westwood – thank you!)

10:02 AM: Thanks for the texts – we’re seeing it too: Some snow here on the hills. Today’s colder weather has been anticipated for some days, though the official forecast doesn’t mention flakes – it does mention a chance of thunderstorms, and accompanying hail, starting later.

10:34 AM: Continuing to snow off and on – turned to rain for a few minutes, now back to flakes. Not too photogenic so far.

11:11 AM: And in case you’re off-peninsula and wondering … no, it’s not sticking. Too warm. (“Warm” being a relative term here …)

Share This

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Seeing some spring snow!"

  • waikikigirl March 23, 2018 (10:19 am)
    Reply

    I work in the SODO area and it just started snowing here!

    And as fast as I typed this it has stopped! LOL!!!:>(

  • Ken March 23, 2018 (10:25 am)
    Reply

    Snowing at Highpoint

  • miws March 23, 2018 (10:33 am)
    Reply

    Been coming down here in South Delridge since probably about the time this was published! Is now large sloppy-wet looking flakes that are sticking a bit to the grass and shrubs’ leaves! 

    Mike

  • HelperMonkey March 23, 2018 (10:42 am)
    Reply

    Snowing and sticking in Burien! 

  • ComeOnSnow March 23, 2018 (10:51 am)
    Reply

    Is there a live webcam in West Seattle?  I’d like to be able to tell my boss I need to leave work early!

    • WSB March 23, 2018 (11:02 am)
      Reply

      See our Traffic page for traffic cameras, which refresh every few minutes. You can also check the city’s travelers map, where cameras also have a live video option (not embeddable or we’d have that on our page too):
      https://web6.seattle.gov/travelers/

  • just wondering March 23, 2018 (10:56 am)
    Reply

    Near Charlestown hill I looked out to the north and thought the rain drops were falling too slowly then realized it was snow!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann