WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Seeing some spring snow!

(Added: Photo texted from Westwood – thank you!)

10:02 AM: Thanks for the texts – we’re seeing it too: Some snow here on the hills. Today’s colder weather has been anticipated for some days, though the official forecast doesn’t mention flakes – it does mention a chance of thunderstorms, and accompanying hail, starting later.

10:34 AM: Continuing to snow off and on – turned to rain for a few minutes, now back to flakes. Not too photogenic so far.

11:11 AM: And in case you’re off-peninsula and wondering … no, it’s not sticking. Too warm. (“Warm” being a relative term here …)