WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Gleaming end to a recordsetting day – and, about that ship in the background…

Thanks to James Bratsanos for the view from Seacrest at the end of a day that set a weather record – a high temperature of 73 degrees, 20 years after the previous record, 68, was set. The National Weather Service adds via Twitter, “73° is the normal high for June 29th through July 2nd.” Rain is expected tomorrow; some sunshine is expected to return by midweek – but with highs in the 50s.

P.S. The orange-hulled ship in the bay toward the right side of the image is not the Zhen Hua 28, which left Puget Sound over the weekend after dropping off those big cranes in Tacoma, but one of its sibling heavy-lift vessels, the Zhen Hua 33. According to this item we found, it a floating drydock for Vigor – (confirmed) it’s this one announced last year.