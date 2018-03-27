West Seattle Tuesday: Town Hall with Rep. Jayapal; court system explained @ WSBWCN; more…

(Brant, photographed by Katy Coffey. Enjoy the view before they go!)

Blustery Tuesday so far, but that’s no reason to stay home … check out our highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE OUT FOR MADISON MUSICIANS: 4-10 pm at Mioposto in Admiral, part of the proceeds will benefit the Madison Middle School band program. (2139 California SW)

MUSIC WITH A VIEW: 5-8 pm at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), Justin Kausal-Hayes plays “acoustic hits of the last 4 decades.” No cover. (1936 Harbor SW)

REP. JAYAPAL’S WEST SEATTLE TOWN HALL: 6-7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, as previewed here, our area’s U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal plans a town-hall meeting to find out what’s on your mind. (9131 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS’ NETWORK: 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct, get an update from police and hear City Attorney’s Office precinct liaison Joe Everett explain “the structure of the criminal court system” as well as what he does. Here’s the full preview on the WSBWCN website. All welcome, whether you’re involved with a Block Watch or not! (2300 SW Webster)

MEDITATION & DISCUSSION: 7-8:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HOLY WEEK SERVICES LIST: See it here – now with 11 churches’ schedules, plus the Easter Sunday sunrise services, and other seasonal events like Saturday’s egg hunts. (Something to add? Send it as soon as you can! editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!)