West Seattle Tuesday: Good luck, Enlightened Eagles! Plus, spring sunset watch; Fauntleroy Food Fest; Crime Prevention Council; more!

(Photo courtesy Robin Kanev)

We start by wishing good luck to the Enlightened Eagles, the Pathfinder K-8 team that is West Seattle’s sole representative in tonight’s citywide Global Reading Challenge finals. You’re welcome to cheer them on in the auditorium at the Central Library downtown (1000 4th Ave.), 7 pm, admission free.

Back here on the peninsula, it’s also a busy day/night. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE OUT FOR TWO SCHOOLS: 5-8 pm at adjacent White Center businesses Lil’ Woody’s, CTO, and Beer Star, a portion of the proceeds benefit two local schools – Boren STEM K-8 and Concord International. (

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION FOOD FEST/MEMBERSHIP MEETING: It’s the annual chance to sample local eateries while learning what’s up in the community, voting for FCA leadership, and renewing your membership, all starting at 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. This is not a “sit down and listen” meeting – more like mingling. (9131 California SW)

STATIONS OF THE CROSS: Art viewing at West Side Presbyterian Church, explained in our calendar listing. See the 14 artworks inthe chapel 6-8 pm. (3601 California SW)

(Crescent moon, photographed by Danny McMillin)

SPRING EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: Starting at 6:30 pm (with sunset around 7:10 pm), join expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen at Solstice Park for the ninth anniversary of her quarterly sunset watches – this is the first one after this morning’s spring equinox. All ages welcome and encouraged. It’s free and on a drop-in/stop-by basis, so you can be there for a few minutes or for the entire hour or so that Alice will be there. Uphill from the tennis courts. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

EXTEND ENCAMPMENT ANOTHER YEAR? 6:30 pm at the Joint Training Facility, it’s the city-organized meeting to take comment on whether to officially extend the permit of sanctioned encampment Camp Second Chance to remain on the Myers Way Parcels for another year. Note that the JTF is an adults-only facility. (9401 Myers Way S.)

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm meeting at the school – agenda details here. (2645 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, your chance to hear crime-trend updates from, and ask questions of, local police. Plus a special guest this month will bring his insight into current regional illegal-drug trends. All welcome. (2300 SW Webster)

TIE ONE ON TUESDAY: Fly-tying (and beer!) at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – preregistration required; details here. (4502 42nd SW)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING! 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), acoustic instrumentalists and singers welcome. (5612 California SW)

LOTS MORE ON THE CALENDAR – browse it here!