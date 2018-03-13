West Seattle Tuesday: 4 neighborhoods welcoming your involvement, and more

What a spectacular sunrise before everything went back to classic Seattle gray! The photo above is from Joel in Highland Park. Tonight’s the second Tuesday of the month, which means four area neighborhood groups are meeting, and welcoming anyone/everyone living, working, studying, playing in their areas to come talk about/listen to what’s going on:

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: Come meet up with SDCG at 7 pm at Two Fingers Social – all ages welcome. Find out more about the group here. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: As mentioned in earlier previews, tonight’s 7 pm meeting at The Sanctuary at Admiral includes two major agenda items – Q&A with Sub Pop about its big 30th anniversary party at Alki on August 11th, and ANA president Larry Wymer leading a discussion of Sound Transit’s West Seattle light-rail planning process. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: All are welcome at the 7 pm monthly board meeting at historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, with an agenda including:

West Seattle Police Precinct Update – Lt. Ron Smith 10 Min

Annual Meeting and Food Fest

Joslin Building Proposed Rezone

Parking Concerns and SDOT Correspondence

2017/2018 FCA Survey

Website Update

New Neighbor Bag, West Seattle 101

Endolyne Planter Update

Treasurer Report

Rose Street Traffic light

SW District Council Update

The meeting room is just inside the schoolhouse’s front entrance. (9131 California SW)

SOUTH PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at South Park Neighborhood Center, with an agenda including the Seattle Neighborhood Group and the city Department of Neighborhoods talking about the ongoing Your Voice, Your Choice. And the meeting starts with food! (8201 10th Ave. S.)

Also from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NURSING PROGRAM INFORMATION SESSIONS: Two at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) this midday, 11 am-noon and noon-1 pm – details here. (6000 16th SW)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY LUNCH: Doors open at 11:30 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle. If you haven’t already made a reservation, call first to see if there’s still room. (4217 SW Oregon)

MEDITATION: Get centered. Join the Shambhala Meditation group’s weekly event at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 7 pm – details in our listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Bring the kids to Delridge Library at 7 pm for stories, songs, and rhymes. Free, as always. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

AND THERE’S MORE … always, easily browsable, on our complete-calendar page.