West Seattle Thursday: Talk about Summer Fest! Talk about Sub Pop’s party! See student art! That’s just the start…

(Serene morning view from The Arroyos, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Happy Thursday! Lots going on …

MAYOR IN WEST SEATTLE: For the third time in three weeks, Mayor Jenny Durkan is making an official visit to West Seattle. At 10 am today, she’s announcing an update to the city-funded preschool program at a facility in the 6500 block of Delridge. So if you notice media vehicles, that’s what’s going on.

A CAPPELLA CONCERT: The group Under Construction from Harvard University will perform a free concert in the chapel at The Mount at 1 pm today and everyone is welcome. (4831 35th SW)

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY ART WALK, WITH FOOD TRUCK! You’re invited! 5-7 pm, come to Gatewood Elementary and admire the displays of student art for free – and if you want to have dinner, bring some money for the Yummy Box food truck that’ll be on site! (4320 SW Myrtle)

RESOURCE FAIR AT DENNY: 5:30-7:30 pm, starting with a light dinner, and including activities for kids, Denny International Middle School families are invited to come find out about “housing resources, health information, tutoring information, college scholarships, and much more!” (2601 SW Kenyon)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Potluck dinner and informative guests – that’s what you’ll find at this gathering, 6:30-8 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

SUMMER FEST COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: 6:30-8 pm, drop by Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction for a conversation with the West Seattle Junction Association about WS Summer Fest. Ideas? Concerns? Questions? All welcome. (4752 California SW)

SUB POP AT ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Tonight’s 7 pm ACC meeting at Alki UCC will include reps from Sub Pop Records talking, and answering questions, about the August 11th megaparty. (We covered Tuesday’s Admiral Neighborhood Association briefing here.) All welcome. (6115 SW Hinds)

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Speak Easy, Thom Joseph, Glass Souls perform. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

