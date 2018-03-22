West Seattle Thursday: SDOT @ WS Transportation Coalition; Intersections Festival; more!

(American Wigeons, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for your Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP: Patients, family, friends, all welcome for this monthly discussion group at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 3:30 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 6 pm registration, 6:30 pm meeting at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) Rotary Room – agenda/guest details here. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: SDOT reps are tonight’s special guests at WSTC‘s meeting, 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point:

Thursday’s scheduled guests include Joel Miller, Bike Share Program Manager at Seattle Department Of Transportation who will join us to discuss Seattle’s bike share pilot program and Bill LaBorde, Chief Policy Advisor at SDOT with project updates including Fauntleroy Way and the 27-point West Seattle Bridge corridor memo. As a bonus, we will also likely get an ST3 update from WSTC Board Member Deb Barker who serves on Sound Transit’s Stakeholder Advisory Group.

All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘ARMOR OF LIGHT’: 6:30 pm at Admiral UCC Church, a documentary screening looking ahead to Saturday’s March for Our Lives. (4320 SW Hill)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL: 7 pm, it’s opening night for this four-day event at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, described as:

Intersections: A Celebration of Seattle Performance is a comedy festival focused on equity, inclusion, and representation. The festival will showcase performers in improv, sketch, stand-up, burlesque, drag, storytelling, spoken word, music, theatre, and dance. We are focusing on inclusion in terms of race, gender, disability, and LGBTQIA+. We hope these performances will bring new voices to the forefront, and spark conversation and action for social justice and representation in our community.

Ticket and lineup info here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

