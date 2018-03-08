West Seattle Thursday: Mayor @ Chief Sealth IHS; March 2018 Art Walk; more!

We start your Thursday highlights with a big event that will get a regional spotlight:

MAYOR’S TOWN HALL ON GUN VIOLENCE: Mayor Jenny Durkan hosts a “town hall” in West Seattle for the second time in less than two weeks. This one, however, has a very specific topic: Gun violence, and students’ advocacy to stop it. Here’s the announcement from last week. It’s set for 6:30-7:30 pm in the auditorium at Chief Sealth International High School, and all are welcome. (2600 SW Thistle)

Tonight’s other big event – the monthly West Seattle Art Walk! 5 pm until late. Here’s the venue list/map:

This month’s highlights – including art previews – are here. Perhaps the most unusual from that extensive list – free painting classes at 5:20 and 6:40 pm at Graystone Mortgage in Jefferson Square! Also scroll through the preview list for a sneak peek at these: WSB sponsor Canna West Seattle (5453 California SW) features work by Machel Spence starting at 4 pm; WSB sponsor Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) is showcasing the work of Greta Musland (and tasting fees are waived for Art Walk-ers).And we’ve heard from a few others:

ZEKE BRUCKER: Showing at Locöl (7902 35th Ave SW) and will be there – beer specials, too.

GRAHAM VITTUM: Showing at Freshy’s (2735 California Ave SW)

Also tonight:

AERONAUTICAL TECHNOLOGY OPEN HOUSE: Want to find out about studying for a career in these fields? 6-7 pm, stop by this open house at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – full details in our calendar listing. And check our calendar for other SSC programs’ upcoming info sessions, too. (6000 16th SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: This month’s featured writer is David B. Williams, talking about “Seattle Walks,” in this free monthly author series at Southwest Library, presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. (9010 35th SW)

SECOND THURSDAY OUT! This monthly Senior Center of West Seattle-organized gathering for LGBTQ people, friends, and allies starts at 6 pm at Great American Diner and Bar for dinner, followed by an optional trip over to ArtsWest for tonight’s 7:30 pm performance of “Hir” – see the calendar listing for a special ticket code. (4752 California SW)

THERE’S A LOT MORE – just browse our complete-calendar page to see!