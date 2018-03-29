West Seattle Thursday: From task force to taxes to Broadway…

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Drama Club – see “A Chorus Line” info below)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRIANGLE ROUTE TASK FORCE: 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall, it’s the next meeting of the task force that’s continuing to work on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route issues with Washington State Ferries. We’ll add the agenda when we get it. (update – see it here) Public welcome. (9140 California SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 5-9 pm at West Seattle Food Bank, no appointment necessary, but read the info here to be sure you bring what’s needed. (35th SW/SW Morgan)

HIGH SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: At Madison Middle School, 8th graders and their families are invited to come have dinner and look ahead to their first year at West Seattle High School, 6:30 pm. (3429 45th SW)

‘A CHORUS LINE’ OPENING NIGHT: 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School Theater, you can be among the first to see the new WSHS production of the long-running Broadway classic! Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: See the updated list on our Easter Etc. page – we now have schedules for 15 churches (editor@westseattleblog.com for late additions) as well as other seasonal events.