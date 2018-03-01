West Seattle Thursday: Alki and South Delridge projects at Design Review; WSHS girls’ basketball @ state; ‘Hir’ opens; more!

Five options for tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and our coverage archives:

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm meeting includes voting on the school yearbook cover-art contest. (3010 59th SW)

DESIGN REVIEW DOUBLEHEADER: Two projects go before the Southwest Design Review Board tonight at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. First, 3015 63rd SW, the Alki apartment project previewed here in January, proposed for 11 units and 19 offstreet parking spaces. See the design packet here – including three “massing” options.

This is the Early Design Guidance review, which means a focus on size and shape of the building rather than a deep dive into design details; it starts at 6:30 pm. Then at 8 pm, the board gets its second and potentially final look at 9049 20th SW in South Delridge:

It’s outlined on the city website as a proposal “to expand a building currently under construction. Expansion includes an increase of the building footprint and an additional 3 stories. The proposed uses are 22 apartments, 6 small efficiency dwelling units and 7,777 sq. ft. of office on the ground floor. Parking for 35 vehicles to be provided off-site at 9051 20th Ave SW.” See the design packet here. Both sessions will have public-comment periods. (4217 SW Oregon)

QUESTIONS ABOUT GANG ACTIVITY? You might be interested in one of the guests at tonight’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting in White Center, King County Sheriff’s Office Det. Joe Gagliardi. NHUAC will also hear from a representative of LIHI, which operates city-sanctioned Camp Second Chance on Myers Way, and from the Disabled American Veterans, who have a center on Delridge. All welcome, 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ. (1243 SW 112th)

WSHS GIRLS AT STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Over the next three days, the state’s 3A girls-basketball championship will be decided. The West Seattle High School girls’ first game is tonight, 7:15 pm at the Tacoma Dome vs. Seattle Prep. The public is welcome to cheer them on; admission prices are on the right side of the bracket page. (2727 E. D St, Tacoma)

OPENING NIGHT FOR ‘HIR’: The ArtsWest/Intiman joint production of the comedy “Hir” by Taylor Mac opens at ArtsWest tonight, directed by Jennifer Zeyl, 7:30 pm. Production and ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … via our complete calendar.