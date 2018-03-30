West Seattle Thriftway: Egg hunt tomorrow; 30th anniversary wrapup

Tomorrow morning at 9 am, West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) will be thronged for the annual egg hunt – the store’s busiest morning of the year. And what a year it’s been – as noted here two weeks ago, this is the locally owned, independent store’s 30th anniversary. And to celebrate, over the course of two weeks, the store randomly paid the tabs of 30 customers who had no idea in advance that they would be winning free groceries – they shopped, went to check out, and found out they won.

Owner Paul Kapioski said, “We wanted to say thank you and give back to our customers directly. What better a way than paying their bill? It was a lot of fun giving away groceries and hearing the customers cheer for each other when we did the drawings.”

The top winner Chelle walked away with $230 of free product. The lowest Jerry at only $3.99, told store staff, “I should have bought more.” $1,900 total was given away in two weeks.