West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

45℉

WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: Clouds with a heart of gold

March 26, 2018 8:09 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks to James Bratsanos for the view of tonight’s golden-hearted sunset. Still a bit soon to tell for sure, but the forecast suggests some sunshine for all that fun stuff planned next Saturday.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: Clouds with a heart of gold"

  • Bill on Duwamish Head March 26, 2018 (8:49 pm)
    Reply

    Great Picture, 

    I am listening to Fields of God by Sting and gazing. 

    Anyone who had a rough day, I suggest doing the same.

    Thank You 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann