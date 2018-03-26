WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: Clouds with a heart of gold

Thanks to James Bratsanos for the view of tonight’s golden-hearted sunset. Still a bit soon to tell for sure, but the forecast suggests some sunshine for all that fun stuff planned next Saturday.
West Seattle, Washington
27 Tuesday
Great Picture,
I am listening to Fields of God by Sting and gazing.
Anyone who had a rough day, I suggest doing the same.
Thank You
