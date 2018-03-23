WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST! 3 ways for nonprofits, community groups to be part of it

(WSB photo from Summer Fest 2016 – community tabling at the Info Booth)

On this chilly spring day (38 degrees as we type), let’s talk summer! Less than four months to go until West Seattle Summer Fest 2018. And now’s the time for nonprofits and community groups to make their move to be part of it. Three ways, according to the West Seattle Junction Association, which presents Summer Fest – apply ASAP:

*Community tabling FREE! Deadline May 19th. (Apply here) *Green Life, for nonprofits who are focused on sustainability and conservation, in the Green Life area (Junction Plaza Park & Alaska). $75 for all three days. Deadline May 19th. (Apply here) *Summer Fest main festival, for nonprofits who wish to be in the main vendor row – $350 for all three days. Deadline extended through March 28th. (Apply here)

This year’s Summer Fest dates are July 13, 14, and 15.