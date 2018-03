Seen in West Seattle on St. Patrick’s Day 2018:

We of course had to go see if the legendary green stripe on 41st SW north of Admiral Way had been refreshed for another year. The pictorial proof is above. (We’ve featured it many past years – including 2017, 2016, 2015, 2011, 2010 – and it remains a mystery.) The next photo is from Suky:

Suky explains, “No shamrocks at Lincoln Park this morning – Just clamrocks!”