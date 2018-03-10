West Seattle Saturday: What to do before you ‘spring forward’

(Harbor seal in Elliott Bay, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Last day before Daylight Saving Time arrives (2 am Sunday, we spring forward an hour to 3 am). Here’s what’s happening in the hours before we get there:

BUS SERVICE CHANGE: Today is the first day of Metro‘s next “service change,” which affects multiple routes serving West Seattle (along with others around the region). Local details are in our preview.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Use the lookup, with your zip code, to find out where and when to get them.

GIGANTIC GARAGE SALE, DAY 2: West Side Presbyterian‘s big sale continues today, 9 am-3 pm. (3601 California SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10 am-11 am, join the South Delridge Community Group in showing the neighborhood some love. Bring gloves, bags, buckets, picking-up tools, whatever you’re inclined to use. (Meet at 17th/Barton)

36TH/FAUNTLEROY WORK PARTY: 10 am-noon – see our calendar listing for details.

PUPPETS PLEASE – 2 SHOWS: 10 am and 11 am, benefiting Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool, Puppets Please presents a marionette show at Fauntleroy Church – full details in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

HAPPY 34TH TO JAN’S: In The Junction, Jan’s Beauty Supply in The Junction is celebrating its 34th anniversary all day, 10 am-5:30 pm. Balloons, cake, champagne, and discounts! (4517 California SW)

VIETNAMESE STORY TIME: 11:30 am-noon at Delridge Library, Vietnamese-language story time for children. Free and fun. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

BENEFIT CHILI COOKOFF: 6-8 pm at Seattle Lutheran High School Gym, raising money for the SLHS senior class:

Students and Parents are volunteering as the contestants and working the event. We’d like to invite all ages to attend. $10 adults, $5 for students / children.

(4100 SW Genesee)

‘ROAD HOUSE’ WITH DAVID SCHMADER: Movie, comedy, South Park Hall, who could ask for anything more? 7 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

CONCERT TO HELP WEST SEATTLE HELPLINE: 7:30 pm at Alki UCC, the Lance Lu Jazz Quartet performs, with part of the proceeds benefiting West Seattle Helpline – details in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: As mentioned above, tonight’s the night (technically early Sunday) – at 2 am, it will instantly become 3 am.

MORE FOR TODAY, TONIGHT, BEYOND … on our complete calendar!